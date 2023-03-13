Threat on United Airlines plane shuts down Vermont airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A threat aboard a United Airlines aircraft prompted a massive emergency response that shut down Vermont’s international airport for hours. The plane was later determined to be safe. Burlington Police say the threat was made Sunday afternoon on a flight en route from Newark, New Jersey, to the Burlington International Airport. They say the plane was taken to a separate area on the tarmac after landing so that state and federal authorities could investigate. Vermont State Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth told a television station that authorities searched the plane and each passenger with bomb-sniffing dogs. He says the plane’s 65 passengers were able to deplane after about two hours.

