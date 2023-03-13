US, South Korea hold drills as North sub test-fires missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries have begun their biggest joint military exercises in years. In apparent protest, North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests. The launches on Sunday signal North Korea likely will conduct more weapons testing during the U.S.-South Korean drills that run for 11 days. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel rivals’ “frantic war preparation moves.” The South Korean-U.S. drills include a computer simulation and several combined field training exercises. The allies had scaled back such drills in past years to make room for diplomacy and because of the pandemic.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.