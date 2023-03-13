US, South Korea hold drills as North sub test-fires missiles
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries have begun their biggest joint military exercises in years. In apparent protest, North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests. The launches on Sunday signal North Korea likely will conduct more weapons testing during the U.S.-South Korean drills that run for 11 days. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his troops to be ready to repel rivals’ “frantic war preparation moves.” The South Korean-U.S. drills include a computer simulation and several combined field training exercises. The allies had scaled back such drills in past years to make room for diplomacy and because of the pandemic.