Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For years, Jerry Miller was a fixture at legislative hearings in Kentucky. But this time was different. The Republican ex-lawmaker opened up about how his grandchild could be hurt by a bill to ban access to gender-affirming medical care for those under 18. Despite his pleas, the transgender-related bill was approved by the GOP-led committee Tuesday. Some Republican members, however, raised concerns about portions of the measure. That could temporarily slow its path through the chamber. Nationally, lawmakers are approving extensive measures against LGBTQ individuals this year, from bills targeting trans athletes and drag performers to ones limiting gender-affirming care.

