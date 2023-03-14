More clashes in Pakistan as police try to arrest Imran Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have thrown bricks at police who fought back with clubs and tear gas for a second day after officers tried to arrest the ousted premier for failing to appear in court on graft charges. Khan remained under siege on Wednesday and more than a hundred officers and scores of his supporters were reported injured in the violence. Khan is charged with illegally selling state gifts he had received while premier and concealing assets. He claims the string of charges and legal cases are a plot by his successor’s administration to discredit him. His legal team petitioned for the suspension of the arrest warrant and a ruling was expected later.

By BABAR DOGAR and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.