With GOP majority, North Carolina court revisits voting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court is hearing arguments again in a redistricting case it ruled on only three months ago. The court had affirmed Republican legislators can’t draw electoral districts that are excessively partisan in an otherwise closely divided state. What’s changed since December? Republicans now hold a majority on the court. And some of the justices strongly opposed decisions made by the court when Democrats held the majority. There’s no timeline on a ruling. A favorable decision for Republican legislators could make it easier for them to draw maps favoring their party.

