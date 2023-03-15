Blinken says Ethiopia must do more on Tigray peace deal
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Ethiopia needs to make more progress implementing a peace agreement with its northern Tigray region before relations with the U.S. are normalized. Speaking in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, Blinken said Ethiopia must make progress ensuring “there are no ongoing gross violations of human rights” and in establishing an “inclusive and credible” transitional justice process. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed before the peace agreement was signed in November. Out of concern for massacres, gang rapes and other abuses committed by all sides in the fighting, the U.S. imposed sanctions and restricted economic support to Ethiopia. Blinken is on a four-day trip to Africa that also includes Niger.