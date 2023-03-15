For 1st time, scientists create mice with cells from 2 males

Scientists have created baby mice with two fathers for the first time by turning male mouse stem cells into female cells in a lab. They described their research in a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. The work raises the distant possibility of doing the same for people. But experts caution that very few mouse embryos were born alive. Only 1% of mouse embryos implanted into female mice survived. Scientists also cautioned that no one knows whether the same scientific technique would work in human stem cells at all.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.