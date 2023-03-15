Thai policeman injured, detained after 24-hour standoff

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have detained a senior police officer who fired multiple gunshots from his home in Bangkok, ending a standoff of over 24 hours after his colleagues tried to take him to be treated for mental illness. An official said that on Tuesday morning, police Lt. Col. Kitikarn Sangbun’s superior officer was going to take him to a mental institute. The situation got out of hand and Kitikarn began firing his gun when police arrived at the scene. The standoff gathered national interest as police tried multiple methods, including singing to the officer, to get him to turn himself in. The standoff ended Wednesday and Kitikarn was taken to a hospital to treat an unspecified injury.

