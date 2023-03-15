Trump allies file ethics complaint against Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Allies of former President Donald Trump have filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of violating campaign finance and ethics rules by running a shadow bid for the White House. DeSantis is a leading potential 2024 primary rival to Trump. DeSantis’ office calls it a “frivolous and politically motivated” charge. The complaint is from MAGA Inc., a Trump-supporting super political action committee. It asks the commission to investigate DeSantis for allegedly “leveraging his elected office and breaching his associated duties in a coordinated effort to develop his national profile, enrich himself and his political allies, and influence the national electorate.” Trump has been stepping up his criticism of fellow high-profile Republican DeSantis.

By JILL COLVIN and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.