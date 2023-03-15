UN warns gangs consuming Haiti despite help for police

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N.’s special envoy to Haiti has warned that the ongoing training and resources the international community is providing to Haiti’s police force is not enough to fight increasingly violent gangs. Helen La Lime is the head of the U.N.’s Integrated Office in Haiti and unexpectedly joined an Organization of American States meeting on Wednesday. She said it’s time to look at new partnerships and called again for the deployment of a specialized foreign force. Powerful gangs have pillaged neighborhoods, raped civilians and kidnapped hundreds of victims. The OAS called the meeting to analyze what kind of assistance is needed so Haiti can hold long-awaited general elections.

