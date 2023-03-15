Skip to Content
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley have spoken to their Russian counterparts about the destruction of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets. The encounter brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The calls with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov on Wednesday were the first since October. That the two countries’ top defense and military leaders were talking so soon after the incident underscored the seriousness of the encounter over the Black Sea.

