US tribes get bison as they seek to restore bond with animal

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Dozens of bison from a mountain park outside Denver have been transferred to several tribes from across the Great Plains. It’s the latest example of Native Americans reclaiming stewardship over animals their ancestors lived alongside for millennia. The bison were loaded after a ceremony Wednesday onto trucks for relocation to tribal lands in several states. Six of the animals will form the nucleus of a new herd for the Yuchi people south of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The herd will grow over time, restoring a spiritual and physical bond broken two centuries ago when bison were driven to near-extinction and the Yuchi were forced from their homeland.

By MATTHEW BROWN and THOMAS PEIPERT Associated Press

