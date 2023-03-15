Wellesley students call for admission of trans men

A debate at Wellesley College over who should be admitted to the women’s school has intensified with students approving a referendum to allow the admission of transgender men and nonbinary people who do not identify and live as women. Tuesday’s vote is nonbinding, and the administration has already said it has no plans to change its current admissions policy. But the issue has roiled the campus just west of Boston. Wellesley President Paula Johnson told the campus community this month that Wellesley will continue to be “a women’s college that admits cis, trans and nonbinary students — all who consistently identify as women.” That sparked backlash from some students and former students.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.