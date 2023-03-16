Credit Suisse shares soar after central bank offers lifeline

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse shares have surged after the Swiss central bank agreed to loan the bank up to $54 billion to bolster confidence in the country’s second-biggest lender and blunt concerns about the international financial system following the collapse of two U.S. banks. Credit Suisse announced the agreement before the Swiss stock market opened Thursday, a day after news that its biggest shareholder would not inject more money into the bank sent its shares tumbling 30%. The shares rose 25% to 2.13 francs in midday trading after gaining as much as 33% earlier. The Swiss National Bank said Wednesday that it was prepared to back Credit Suisse because it meets the higher capital and liquidity requirements imposed on “systemically important banks.”

By JAMEY KEATEN and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

