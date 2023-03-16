Former Israeli premier urges world leaders to shun Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s former prime minister is urging world leaders to shun Israel’s current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as he presses ahead with a plan to overhaul Israel’s justice system. The appeal from Ehud Olmert on Thursday came as two of Israel’s closest allies, the United States and Germany, called on Netanyahu to slow down. The rare calls for restraint and international intervention came as thousands of Israelis once again took to the streets to protest Netanyahu’s plan. Olmert served as prime minister from 2006-2009. He told The Associated Press that he understood his calls for leaders not to meet with Netanyahu seemed extraordinary. But he said Netanyahu’s far-right coalition is “simply anti-Israeli.”

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and AMI BENTOV Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.