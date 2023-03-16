GOP congressmen: Halt offshore wind, probe whale deaths

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Republican congressmen are calling for a halt to offshore wind power projects. The call comes amid a spate of whale deaths on the U.S. East Coast. Thursday’s hearing in Wildwood could be the beginning of an expected campaign by the GOP-controlled House to investigate the Biden administration’s clean energy plans. Representatives from New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania held the hearing near where New Jersey has authorized three offshore wind farms. Twenty-nine whales have died on the east coast since Dec. 1. Three federal and one state agency say there is no evidence that the two are related.

