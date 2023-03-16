Macron shuns parliament to enact French retirement bill

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and opted to push through a highly unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 by triggering a special constitutional power. The risky move is expected to trigger a quick no-confidence motion in Macron’s government. The decision was made just a few minutes before the vote was scheduled on Thursday because the government had no guarantee that the bill would command a majority at France’s lower house of parliament. The bill is the flagship legislation of Macron’s second term. The unpopular plan has prompted major strikes and protests across the country since January.

