NFL player armed in shooting but fired no shots: prosecutor

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was armed with a legal weapon but did not fire the gun or do anything illegal when a teenage boy was shot near the player’s home in Cincinnati earlier this month. They released the information on Thursday while announcing that Mixon’s sister and her boyfriend have been indicted in the March 6 shooting. Authorities say Shalonda Mixon and Lamonte Brewer both remain at large and it’s not known if either one has retained an attorney. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers says the shooting happened as several juveniles were playing dart wars, where teams shoot at each other with foam dart guns. Authorities say Brewer fired several shots.

