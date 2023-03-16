Officials say 21 workers killed at coal mine in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Rescue operations at a coal mine in central Colombia that collapsed earlier this week have ended and officials say the accident had left 21 workers dead. The mine near the town of Sutatausa collapsed late Tuesday following an explosion that blocked several of its entrances. Rescue teams worked nonstop for more than 30 hours to find survivors and retrieve bodies. Nicolás García, the governor of Cundinamarca province, said nine workers survived the accident, while the relatives of miners who were killed were receiving psychological support. All of the workers who were at the mine at the time of the accident have been accounted for.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.