Officials say 21 workers killed at coal mine in Colombia
By MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Rescue operations at a coal mine in central Colombia that collapsed earlier this week have ended and officials say the accident had left 21 workers dead. The mine near the town of Sutatausa collapsed late Tuesday following an explosion that blocked several of its entrances. Rescue teams worked nonstop for more than 30 hours to find survivors and retrieve bodies. Nicolás García, the governor of Cundinamarca province, said nine workers survived the accident, while the relatives of miners who were killed were receiving psychological support. All of the workers who were at the mine at the time of the accident have been accounted for.