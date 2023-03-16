Oregon halts electric vehicle rebates due to demand, money

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will temporarily suspend rebates for buying or leasing an electric vehicle for a year starting in May. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suspension comes because too many people are applying and the program is running out of money. A growing number of Oregonians are buying or leasing electric vehicles. Over 60,600 are registered in the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced the suspension of the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program. The program has disbursed more than $71 million over five years to help people buy or lease roughly 25,000 vehicles.

