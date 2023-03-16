Poland plans to grant Ukraine’s request for fighter jets

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says his country plans to give Ukraine a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets. The move makes Poland the first NATO member country to fulfill a request the Ukrainian government’s increasingly urgent request for warplanes. President Andrzej Duda said Thursday that Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes in the coming days and the rest need to be checked and would be supplied later. Duda did not say if other countries would be making the same move, although Slovakia has said it would send its disused MiGs to Ukraine. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded for Western supporters to share fighter jets, NATO allies have expressed hesitancy.

