Proposal to ban abortions at six weeks advances in Florida

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A proposal that would ban abortions at six weeks is advancing in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated support for the restrictions as he prepares a potential presidential run. The legislation received overwhelming approval from a Florida House committee Thursday. Democrats acknowledged there’s nothing they can do to stop it from eventually becoming law. The proposal is moving along while a 15-week abortion ban signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year is still being challenged. The new proposal would only go into effect if the current law is upheld and would make it a crime to provide an abortion past six weeks’ gestational age.

