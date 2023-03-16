Teen allegedly shoots mom, kills 2 officers in west Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian officials say a 16-year-old wounded his mother with a firearm and killed two police officers before taking his own life in western Canada. A police official and a senior government official say the male suspect shot and wounded his mother early Thursday in Edmonton, Alberta. Police say two patrol officers were then killed while responding to a domestic dispute call. Police chief Dale McFee says the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gun wound. He says the officers were shot upon arriving at an apartment suite around 12:47 a.m. and there was no indication the officers were able to get any shots off. McFee says a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in serious but stable condition.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.