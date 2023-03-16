Two Baltimore police officers indicted on unrelated charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two veteran Baltimore police officers are facing criminal indictments stemming from separate and unrelated allegations, city officials announced Thursday. One officer, Walter Wilson, is accused of sexually harassing his female colleague and the other, Larry Worsley, allegedly got drunk and belligerent at a Baltimore bar, assaulted two women and pulled a gun while refusing to pay his tab. In announcing the indictments, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who took office in January, promised to further transparency and accountability for law enforcement officers. Neither officer had an attorney listed in online court records.

