University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky university says it has agreed to a settlement of more than $14 million over the death of a student wrestler during practice. The University of the Cumberlands said in a statement that the settlement on Wednesday over the death of 20-year-old Grant Brace of Louisville, Tennessee, includes an agreement for the school to participate in a heat-illness training program and to help raise awareness of heat-related injuries. The lawsuit said Brace’s death on August 31, 2020 from heat stroke after he begged for water and was refused “was tragic and entirely avoidable.” The university said it believed it could defend the claims, but the legal process would have been long and costly.

