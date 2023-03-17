At least 10 people dead in house fire in northwest Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a fire raged through a wooden house in northwest Pakistan, killing 10 people, including women and children. Police and rescue workers said the incident happened on Friday in Kohistan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Taimoor Khan, a provincial disaster management official, said the deaths were caused by the roof collapsing amid the fire. It was unclear what caused the blaze and police said they were still investigating.