Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden donned a green tie and sported shamrocks in a chest pocket as he welcomed Ireland’s prime minister to the White House — two years after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the last St. Patrick’s Day meeting. Biden said Friday that he plans to visit both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland this year. Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visited the Capitol, as well, on Friday, and the president and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both spoke warmly of their Irish heritage. Earlier, Varadker and his partner had breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, where the Irish leader praised U.S. support for LGBTQ rights.

By COLLEEN LONG and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.