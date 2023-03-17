Danish prince moves to US for defense industry attache post

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prince Joachim of Denmark is moving to the United States to take up the post of defense industry attache at the Danish embassy in Washington starting September. The Danish defense ministry made the announcement Friday. The 53-year-old prince said in a statement that he’s proud for the opportunity to represent Denmark internationally in the area of security and defense and honored that he’s been found “qualified for the task.” Prince Joachim is the younger son of Queen Margrethe II, and is the sixth in the line of succession to the Danish throne. He has an extensive military background with the Danish Armed Forces and elsewhere starting from 1987.

