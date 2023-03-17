Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years and seven months in federal prison for three felony charges related to the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Court records show 34-year-old Mitchell Todd Gardner II was sentenced Thursday in federal court in the District of Columbia. He pleaded guilty last year to civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Gardner was arrested in Tampa in June 2021. According to the criminal complaint, Gardner was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol and used pepper spray against officers.

