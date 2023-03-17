Man who hoped to kill Arab and Black people gets 20 years

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man who shot at two convenience stores hoping to kill Arab and Black people has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime charge. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release that Larry Edward Foxworth fired a Glock pistol multiple times through the windows and doors of two convenience stores in Jonesboro, just south of Atlanta, shortly before 3 a.m. on July 30, 2021. Both stores were open and people were inside, but no one was hit. Foxworth was sentenced Thursday.

