Mozambicans march to honor protest rapper after his death

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambicans are planning marches across the country to honor Azagaia, a popular protest rapper and fierce government critic, who died last week. Memorial marches are to be held in every major city on Saturday for the musician who died after an epileptic seizure at the age of 38. The nationwide demonstrations follow Azagaia’s funeral procession on Wednesday, in which thousands marched through the streets of Maputo, the capital, chanting protest slogans such as “resistance” and “power to the people.” Riot police used tear gas to disperse the crowd as it tried to carry Azagaia’s coffin past Ponta Vermelha, the official residence of the president. Such mass demonstrations critical of President Filipe Nyusi’s government are rare in Mozambique.

