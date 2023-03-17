Supreme Court honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered during ceremonies at the Supreme Court. The justice was a champion for women’s rights and died just ahead of the 2020 election. Chief Justice John Roberts called her a “woman of conviction, courage and quiet compassion.” Ginsburg served as a justice for 27 years and was the Supreme Court’s second female member. Her death allowed then-President Donald Trump to replace the liberal icon with a conservative justice, moving the high court to the right. The ceremonies at the Supreme Court are a tradition following the death of a justice. The tradition dates to 1822.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.