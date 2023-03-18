1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and a second wounded when gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break. The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that two males were shot Friday night and that one person was detained at the scene. It isn’t clear if the person being held was the shooter. Police also say three guns were recovered. The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive. It is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch. One of the victims died at a hospital and the second person was listed in critical condition.

