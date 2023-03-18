Gary Lineker back on air to lead BBC’s FA Cup coverage

LONDON (AP) — BBC presenter Gary Lineker has made a low-key return to live TV as he led the broadcaster’s coverage of FA Cup soccer. But he opted not to directly address his recent suspension over a tweet that criticized the U.K. government’s migration policy. Lineker was reinstated by the BBC on Monday after the public broadcaster backed down and reversed its suspension of the former soccer great following a huge backlash and major interruptions to its normal sports coverage last weekend. The 62-year-old Lineker was back in the studio alongside fellow former players Alan Shearer and Micah Richards ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

