Reports of violence in Nigeria election for new governors

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Millions of Nigerians have headed back to the polls for gubernatorial elections following a disputed presidential election last month. New governors were being chosen for 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states on Saturday as the political opposition continues to reject the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu. Observers reported incidents of voter intimidation, vote-buying and attacks in battleground states, including in the economic hub of Lagos. Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress party is seeking to hold on to the governor’s office there. A voter in Enugu state said people were offered as little as 200 naira ($0.43) to vote for a certain candidate. Nearly 90 million voters are registered for the gubernatorial elections, though analysts fear low participation.

