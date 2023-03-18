Serbia, Kosovo agree on how to implement EU plan, envoy says

OHRID, North Macedonia (AP) — EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have tentatively agreed on how to implement a European Union-sponsored plan to normalize their relations after decades of tensions between the two Balkan wartime foes. Speaking at a news conference after nearly 12 hours of talks in the North Macedonian lakeside resort of Ohrid on Saturday, Borrell told reporters that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti ” have reached an agreement on how to do it.” They agreed last month to the wording of an 11-point EU plan to normalize relations following the neighbors’ 1998-1999 war and Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008.

