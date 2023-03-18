Snowy Michigan pileup ensnares up to 100 vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan police say up to 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 96 during white-out conditions. State police wrote on Twitter that early reports said 50 to 100 vehicles were in the Saturday crash near the city of Portland, over 100 miles northwest of Detroit. Officials posted photos of cars backed up along the frigid roads after the crash and said part of the interstate was closed. Police say there were reports of injuries that do not appear to be serious.

