Strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador; no word on damage
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — There is no immediate word on damage or injuries after a strong earthquake shook Ecuador. The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 on Saturday in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles south of Guayaquil. That’s Ecuador’s second-largest city. Videos shared on social media show people gathering on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.