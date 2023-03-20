Australia charges ex-soldier with murder over Afghan killing
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police have charged the first Australian veteran with murder for a killing in Afghanistan three years after a war crimes investigation found 19 Australian special forces soldiers could face charges for illegal conduct. A police statement says former Special Air Service Regiment trooper Oliver Schulz, was arrested Monday in New South Wales state and charged with the war crime of murder. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted. A military report released in 2020 found evidence that Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. The report recommended 19 current and former soldiers face criminal investigation.