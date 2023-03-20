Biden signs bill on COVID origins declassification

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan bill that directs the federal government to declassify as much intelligence as possible about the origins of COVID-19 more than three years after the start of the pandemic. The legislation signed Monday passed both the House and Senate without dissent. It directs the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to declassify intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. The law cites “potential links” between the research that was done there and the outbreak of COVID-19, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The law allows for redactions to protect sensitive sources and methods.

