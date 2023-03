French government survives 1st no-confidence vote

PARIS (AP) — The French government has survived a no-confidence vote in the lower chamber of parliament and is expected to survive a second one, after its push last week to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The no-confidence motion filed by a small centrist group and supported by a leftist coalition received 278 votes Monday, falling short of the 287 needed to pass. Another motion at the initiative of the far-right that is expected to get less support from other groups’ lawmakers. If both votes fail Monday, the pension bill will be considered adopted.

By SYLVIE CORBET and ELAINE GANLEY Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.