Montana senator wants to block mandatory diversity training

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Montana wants to prohibit mandatory diversity training for state employees. The bill by state Sen. Jeremy Trebas argues such training has become too political. His bill would prohibit training aimed at having the employee believe that members of one class are responsible for and must feel guilt for historical injustices. Montana’s Senate has already passed the bill. It was heard by a House committee on Monday, but committee members did not vote on it. Opponents argued the bill carried very similar wording to a Florida bill that has been temporarily blocked by the courts. Trebas did not suggest such training is taking place in Montana, but said his bill seeks to preempt it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.