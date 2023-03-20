Some Trump supporters ambivalent on calls for protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests before his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters. Even some of Trump’s most ardent loyalists are dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap. The ambivalence raises questions about whether Trump still has the power to mobilize far-right supporters the way he did more than two years ago before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It also suggests the hundreds of convictions and long prison sentences that followed the Capitol riot may have dampened the desire for repeat mass unrest.

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press

