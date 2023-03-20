Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s effort to keep key evidence out of his civil rape trial next month. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan ruled Monday that misogynistic remarks Trump made about women in 2005 when he apparently didn’t realize he was being recorded can be played for a jury that will hear quarter-century-old rape allegations made by a former magazine columnist. A trial resulting from E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit is scheduled for April 25. Carroll says she was raped by Trump in the mid-1990s in a Manhattan department store dressing room. Trump says it never happened.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.