After Greek rail disaster, trains gradually restart

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Train services have partially resumed in Greece for the first time since a deadly rail disaster three weeks ago, as the country’s center-right government struggles to regain its footing ahead of a general election. The Feb. 28 head-on collision, the deadliest in the country’s history, killed 57 people and left dozens injured, with nine still hospitalized. National and suburban train services were only restarted along limited sections of the rail network Wednesday. That includes a suburban rail service from Athens to its international airport. After the crash, the government has lost support in opinion polls weeks before elections. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would hold elections in May but did not give an exact date.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC Associated Press

