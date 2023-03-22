African Union urges nearly $90 million for its Somali force

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The African Union is appealing for nearly $90 million for its peacekeeping force in Somalia as it provides support to the country’s military forces battling al-Shabab extremists. The AU commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, says the more than 19,600-strong AU force won’t be able to function properly and help the Somalis unless that funding gap is filled. The AU force is supposed to hand over full responsibility for Somalia’s security to its military at the end of 2024. Adeoye says that if the AU force doesn’t have sufficient funds to operate effectively before the handover, “it may mean that al-Shabab will eventually take over the responsibilities of a state in Somalia.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.