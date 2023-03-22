Building collapse in Qatar’s capital kills 1, search ongoing

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A building has collapsed in Qatar’s capital, killing at least one person, and searchers have been looking through the rubble to check for survivors. Qatar’s Interior Ministry described the building as a four-story structure in Doha’s Bin Durham neighborhood. It said rescuers found seven survivors, while the one person killed had been inside the building at the time of the collapse on Wednesday. There was no immediate explanation for the collapse. Online video showed car alarms sounding afterward, with a part of the building falling into another nearby. Qatar is a small nation that sticks out like a thumb into the Persian Gulf. It recently hosted the FIFA World Cup.

