Conn. ex-city official gets prison for COVID-19 funds theft

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut city employee has been sentenced to 13 months in prison for his role in the theft of more than $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding. John Bernardo also was ordered to pay nearly $59,000 in restitution during Wednesday’s sentencing in federal court in Hartford. Prosecutors say Bernardo and former state Rep. Michael DiMassa had formed a company that fraudulently billed the city of West Haven for nearly $637,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for services never rendered. Bernardo apologized at sentencing. DiMassa, his wife and a fourth person are awaiting sentencing for their roles in the thefts from the city of West Haven.

