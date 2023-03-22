Israeli foreign minister visits Poland to ‘restore’ ties

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Israeli and Polish foreign ministers have met in a step that they are hailing as a breakthrough in restoring a relationship that’s been badly damaged for years due to disagreements over how to remember Polish behavior during the Holocaust. The ministers signed an agreement on Wednesday that they say will allow for the resumption of Israeli youth trips to Poland. That is one of several points of contention that have led to bitter feelings between the two countries. The visit by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is the first at that level since 2018. Poland says it will be followed by Israel’s president attending observances next month for the 80th anniversary of the World War II Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

