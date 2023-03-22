Police: 6 dead after work-zone crash on Baltimore Beltway

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say six people were killed when a passenger vehicle pulled into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers there. Troopers responded to the work zone on northbound Interstate 695 in the Woodlawn area on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a pedestrian crash. Police say six people died on the scene and the driver of the car was taken to a hospital. The preliminary investigation found that the vehicle pulled between the jersey walls of the work zone for unknown reasons and hit multiple workers before overturning. The driver’s identity is unknown. The crash closed the highway in both directions for hours.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.